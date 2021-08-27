Shelby June Vaughn Eastes Fulmer went home to her Heavenly Father on August 21, 2021 at age 81.
June was born to Douglas Monroe Vaughn and Jewel Mai Roddy Vaughn in Hartsville, Tennessee on February 26, 1940.
She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1958 and went to work as a clerk for Judge Sexton in the old Wilson County Courthouse. She also worked at the current Wilson County courthouse as assistant to the county clerk.
June was married to Gerald “Jerry” Douglas Eastes in July 1961 until his death in January 1975. They had two children, Randy and Sherry.
June married Roger Lyle Fulmer in August of 1977 and gained a daughter Ellie. She and Roger welcomed daughter Holli Lyle into the world in March 1981.
June was a born again believer in Jesus Christ as the Son of God. She was a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Douglas and Jewel, her husband Jerry and her brother in law Richard Reasonover.
June is survived by her husband Roger Fulmer, children Randy Eastes (Jennifer), Sherry Knowles (Craig), Ellie White (Clint) and Holli Lyle Jenkins (Josh); Grandchildren Zachary (Lyndi), Nicole (Chandler), Lyza, Jayce, Tyler Lyle and Shelby Mai and great granddaughter Karleigh; Sister Shirley Reasonover, brother Douglas Vaughn (Patsy) and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held on a future date to be determined.
Revelation 21:4
‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville, Tennessee.