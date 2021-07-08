Shelia Ann Madison, age 73 of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away July 5, 2021.
She was a beloved mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and had a way of making everyone seem special.
She was preceded in death by parents, Roy Ellis Baucom and Angus Mae Smoot; brother, Michael Baucom; sister, Vicky Crutcher; and husband, Troy Madison.
Shelia is survived by brothers, Ronald Baucom; and Bobby Ray Baucom; sister, Sue Eakes; children, Troy Dale Madison; Ronnie (Denise) Madison; Tracy (Chris) Conger; and Jhonnie Madison; grandchildren, Chris Madison; Brittany Madison-Roberts; Cameron Madison; Brandon Madison; Summar Trice; Savana Madison; Misty Lawson; Lauren Conger; Kayla Conger; Brooke Mitchell and Matthew Johnson; great-grandchildren, Eli; Christian; Charli; Wyatt; Lily; Presley; Rhett; Weston; Brix; Braylen; Lawson; Sawyer; Levi; and Madi.
Visitation was 5-8 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and from 11 AM until time of service at 12 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021.