Shelia Hickman Swab — devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend — took her first breath in heaven on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the age of 65 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.
Shelia was born on June 25, 1955, in Jackson, TN, and graduated from South Side High School. She made her way to Nashville, where she met her husband, Joe. They married just 18 months later on May 28, 1983, and together, they had two daughters: Chelsea and Gabby.
A Mother Teresa quote hangs in her home that perfectly embodies her approach to life: "If you want to change the world, go home and love your family." Her love for her family was without parallel, and to belong to her was to be fully known and fully loved.
Throughout her life, Shelia was an elementary school teacher for second and fifth grades, ultimately retiring as a librarian at Lone Oak Middle School in Paducah, KY. Never one to do something halfway, "Mrs. Swab" was the kind of educator who connected with her students and made an impact that lasts for a lifetime. She will be remembered as a woman of deep faith, a warm and welcoming hostess, an amazing cook, a masterful green thumb and the life of the party.
Shelia was predeceased by her father, Norvel Dee Hickman, and her brother, Timothy Darryl Hickman. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Allen Swab, of Mount Juliet, TN; her daughters, Chelsea Brianne Smith (Jordan), and Rebekah Gabrielle "Gabby" Swab; her beloved grandsons, Luke and Eli Smith; her mother, Faye Hubanks Watridge; her sister, Brenda Kay Brown, and her brother, Byron Scott Hickman.
A visitation was 12-3pm on Friday, March 26 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. The visitation was followed at 3:30pm by an outdoor graveside service at Mount Juliet Memorial Gardens on West Division Street in Mt. Juliet. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society on her behalf.
**Per her request, COVID precautions will be required at her services "to protect a very precious grandchild on the way."
