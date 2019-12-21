Sherry Angelia Cowles, 59, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at
Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
She is preceded in death by her father, Bonell Caudill, Sr.; stepfather, Gary Bryant Sr.; brother, Bonell Caudill Jr.; and nephew, Robert McKay. Sherry is survived by her mother, Patricia Wilder Bryant; husband of 41 years, Charles "Chuck" Cowles III; son, Charles William "Billy" Cowles IV and his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Keren Cowles and Rebecca Park; grandchildren, Lester Cowles, Joshua Stewart, Jacob Cowles, Alexandra Park, Jayden Long and James Park; brothers, Anthony Caudill and Gary Bryant Jr. and his wife, Gabby; sisters, Tina McKay and her husband, Rusty, Deanna Bowers and her husband, Aaron, and Kerrie Specht and her husband, Joe; uncle, Larry Caudill; and aunt, Arie Wanda Caudill Moore; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family.
Mrs. Cowles was a member of New Beginnings Pentecostal Church in Hartsville TN. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday December 23 noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Pastor Robert Harvey will officiate the service. Interment is in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers are: Matthew Harvey, Brett Harvey, Jared Harvey, Don Hamblin, Tommy Bell, and Wallace Leslie. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (6150 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com