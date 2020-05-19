Sherry Gateley, age 64 of Smyrna, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Sherry loved music of all kinds especially Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, and Elvis. She was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching the University of Tennessee and Florida State University. Ms. Gateley was passionate about the Native American Culture and would often tell people she was of Indian heritage. Sherry adored her family but the lights of her life were her children and her grandchildren. Her special, engaged, and outspoken personality will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her sweet spirit.
She is survived by children, Jason (Rebecca) Cruise, Bobby (Heather) McAtee, Michael (Kate) Gateley, Sarina (Chris) Rogers, and Justin (Bianca) Gateley; grandchildren: Victor Cruise, Madeline Cruise, Ariel McAtee, Bryant McAtee, Noah Gateley, Dalilah Gateley, Henry Farley, Jamen Dailey, Courtlynd Dailey, Dyllan Gateley, Brayden Gateley, Dominac Gateley, and Kieren Gateley; sisters, Betty Jean Dillard and Shelia Brogdon; and best friend, Ann (Peter) Cool. She was preceded in death by parents, James Robert and Marie Martin Dillard; husband, William Thomas Gateley.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor RC Ford, was held on Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers. The family received friends on Saturday, May 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, May 17 from noon until service time at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.