Sherry Marie Wilcockson, age 66 of Mount Juliet, TN, lost a valiant battle with cancer on June 22, 2021 at her home with family by her side.
Sherry was born in Moline, IL and was the daughter of the late James Willard Mayne and Donna Lee Reinhart. She was a graduate of Richwoods High School in Peoria, IL. She married Dennis Wilcockson of Springfield, IL just after high school and spent the next several years living in different states due to Dennis being in the Navy. In 1981, they settled in the San Diego, CA area and spent 37 years there. In 2018, they moved to the Nashville area to be closer to the kids and grandkids. Sherry enjoyed bowling, country music, finding bargains at Goodwill, going to Padres and hockey games, and attending concerts.
She is survived by: Husband and best friend of 48 years – Dennis Wilcockson; Daughter - Melissa Spens, her husband Mark, and their children Nicholas, Julia, Kainoa and Lucas; Son - Brian Wilcockson, his wife Brittney, and their children Seth, Sophia and Connor; Brother - John Mayne, his wife Ester, and their son Jeffrey; Sister - Linda Mayne-Casey, her husband Kevin, and daughters Stacie and Teri; In-laws - Mark Wilcockson (wife Margo), Marcia Nichols (husband Gary), and Don Tomlin; Several other nieces and nephews who loved and adored their Aunt Sherry.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10am – 12pm at Bond Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.