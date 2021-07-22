Shirley Ann Browning, age 78 of Watertown, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Born Sept. 23, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Mattie Belle Shehane Robinson and was preceded in death by a son, Greg Hartman.
She retired from University Medical Center after a 32-year career in insurance and billing.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Jimmy Browning of Watertown; daughters, Kim (Steve) Clark of Watertown and Vadra Hartman of Nashville; daughter-in-law, Linda Hartman of Brush Creek; grandchildren, Jake (Lindsay) Harris, Matt (Ashley) Harris, Madisson (Wyatt Springer) Harris, Nicole (P.J.) Anderson, Crue (Jessica) Julian, Seth Brown, Gretchen (Tyler) Jenkins, Laura Clark and Stephen Clark; great grandchildren, Kaylynn, Ian, Cason, M.J., Mollee, Pierce, Ava, Alexis; cousin, Teresa Layne and other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life was held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with visitation from 6-8 p.m.