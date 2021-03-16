Shirley Ann Gray, age 80, of Mt. Juliet, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Shirley was born in Shirley, Arkansas on December 9, 1940 and was the daughter of the late, Lodis and Freda Mitchell Young. She graduated from Judsonia High School in Judsonia, AR. After graduation, Shirley moved to Nashville where she attended Draughon’s Business College. Shirley retired from John Deal Company in Mt. Juliet. She really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and being outdoors. Shirley attended Silver Springs Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Gray and her siblings, Wilburn Young, Jewell Young, Lloyd Young and Lyle Young.
She is survived by: sons – James Lee (Connie) Gray and Bobby “Wally” (Joy) Gray; siblings – Sara (Fred) Donaldson, Carol (Duke) Griffin, Walter (Betty) Young, Henry (Lynn) Young, Linda Whitlock, Lovene Bryant and Wayne Young; grandchildren – Holly (Douglas) Cammuse, Nolan Gray and Hannah Gray; great-grandchildren – Carson and Caroline Cammuse; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends
Visitation was 10 a.m.–12 noon Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. The family respectfully requests, that anyone planning to attend, to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with
Bro. Russ Stephens officiating. Active pallbearers will be James Lee Gray, Bobby “Wally” Gray, Nolan Gray and Michael Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Leash on Life and The Joy Clinic, 507 Jim Draper Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087. www.newleashonlife.org
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com