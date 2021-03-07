Shirley Ann Hughes age 85 of Cookeville died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville.
Born Oct. 2, 1935 in Quincy, OH, she was the daughter of the late Bernice Wright and Lowell Lovett. Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Statzer and Joseph Howard Hughes, Sr.; sons, Carl and John Statzer; daughters, Juanita Statzer and Cheryl Ann Friedhof.
Shirley is survived by a son, James (Connie) Statzer of Granville; daughters, Patricia (Randy) Taylor of Crawfordsville, IN, Susan Anderson of Lebanon, Cynthia Lacey of Alexandria, Deborah Spires of Norway, OH; 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; son-in-law, Donald Friedhof of Alexandria; brothers, Terry Mansfield of New Paris, OH and Dale (Carolyn) Mansfield of The Villages, FL; sister, Elaine (Ron) Taylor of Cookeville; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Minister Kerry Duke officiating. Visitation was on Friday from 10 a.m. till service time. Interment was at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318