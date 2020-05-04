Shirley Bennett Meyers, 85, of Lebanon went to be with her Lord in Heaven on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020.
She was born, March 3, 1935 in Spartanburg, SC, daughter of the late Bishop Marvin Bennett and Effie Whitted Bennett. Shirley has served God as a devoted Pastor's wife and teacher. She devoted her life in sharing her love of God and her love for educating children. She was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Frank Herman Meyers; children, Sheri Tittiris and her husband, Yiannakis of Limassel Cyprus and Frank T. Meyers and his wife, Jennifer of Lebanon; grandchildren, Daniel (Michelle) Tittiris, Timothy (Cynthia) Tittiris, Joshua (Kelly) Tittiris, Sephanie Tittiris; great-grandchildren: Emma, Annsley and Josiah Tittiris; Calvin, Ceelena and Toa Tittiris; William and Linda Tittiris. Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown with Bro. Trevie Dean and Bro. Mark Satterfield officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or Gideon's International. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318