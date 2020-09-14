Shirley Faye Adams passed away on September 6, 2020 at age 84. The Memorial Service is 6 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until the service.
Ms. Adams worked most of her adult life as a secretary in the recording studios of Nashville. She was an avid reader, very religious, and loved her family. She is survived by nephews Bruce Carr and Barry Carr, and great nephews Adam (Sonya) Carr and Alex Carr. She is preceded in death by parents Robert and Minnie Carter Adams, brother Williedean Adams and sister Virginia Adams Carr.
The family is requesting visitors to wear masks. Memorial Donations: Alive Hospice. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.