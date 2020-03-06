Shirley Grace Phillips Sparks, age 79, passed from this world March 1, 2020. She was born August 11, 1940 in Alexandria, VA.
Shirley spent most of her life in Wilson County as a homemaker, substitute teacher, real estate secretary and in retail. Her passion was quilting.
Survived by her husband Charles Uvalda Sparks; children, Leona Sparks, James (Jan) Sparks; granddaughters, Meagan McManus and Renee Sparks; great grandchildren Kaylie and Brantley; brothers, Charles Phillips of Monticello, Florida, Richard (Cathy) Phillips of Myrtle Beach, SC; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday March 7, 2020, at O’Connor Church of Christ in Sparta, TN from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm. Memorial service to follow immediately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Happy Haven Home, 2311 Wakefield Dr, Cookeville, TN 38501.