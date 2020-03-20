Shirley Lee Reichard Bowser, age 84, formerly of Lebanon TN, passed away peacefully at her home, early morning on March 13, 2020. She was born January 19, 1936 and graduated from Brookville Schools in Brookville OH. Shirley was a bank teller for many years.
She loved to cook, sew, taking trips with her husband on the motorcycle and spending time with her family. Shirley and her husband traveled to 48 of the states on their motorcycle numerous times. She is well known by many for her cooking. She would bake the best chocolate cakes and hand them out to anyone she knew or just met.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard A. Bowser in 2017 and by her parents Clyde and Marcella Marsh Reichard, a brother Ronnie Reichard, and a sister Judy Shannon, and numerous other family members.
Shirley is survived by her 3 children Michael Bowser of West Alexandria OH, Linda Bowser of New Lebanon OH and John Bowser of CA. She has 7 Grandchildren Lisa (Jeremy) Watts of New Lebanon Ohio, Duane ( Missy) Milby of New Lebanon OH, Tiffany ( Ryan) Elliot of Eaton OH, Sarah Bowser of California, Josh, Jeremy and Job Bowser of California. Shirley has 9 great-grandchildren Zachary, Allison, Abigail, Dylan, Marissa, Mariah, Maliyah, Ava and Grayson all from Ohio. She is also survived by her siblings Patty (Darl) Bassham and Carol Buchanan.
There will be no funeral arrangements as this is what she wanted. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery along with her husband.
