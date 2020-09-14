Shirley Mae Lupardus was born on Saturday, January 24, 1942 to Earl and Opal Lupardus of West Virginia and peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings, Bob Lupardus, James Lupardus, Roger Lupardus, Sandra Kay Lupardus, Billy Oren Lupardus, and Baby Lupardus, 2 granddaughters Ashley Selby and Shannon Wall, and great-grandson Michael Selby, and daughter-in-law Sydney Pittman Holbert. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gary Lee Holbert, brother Rodney (Jessica) Lupardus, her children Debbie (Mike) Wall, Terry (Linda) Holbert, Rob (Trenice) Holbert, and Greg (Karen) Holbert, grandchildren Andrew (Tiffany) Holbert, Kayla Holbert, Skyler (Tanna) Holbert, Chelsea Holbert, Kristy (Brent) Giblin, Forrest Holbert, and Megan Holbert Brady, and 16 great grandchildren.
Shirley was born in West Virginia and lived there many years before moving to Ohio and then Tennessee. Shirley spent several winters in Florida and loved being near the ocean but was also very anxious to return to Tennessee for the holidays and spring/summer for all of our family gatherings. Shirley’s beautiful blue eyes and smile would light up a room. Shirley loved her family and friends dearly, and nothing made her happier than seeing and spending time with them. She especially cherished watching and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley also enjoyed playing different card games and working her crossword puzzles. She was a great role model for her children and grandchildren, who also adored her.
The family will be accepting friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations in her name to Ronald McDonald House (2144 Fairfax Ave, Nashville TN 37212.) Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.