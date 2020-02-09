Simmons Delbert Gene, 78, of Old Hickory, TN, diedFeb. 5, 2020.
Gene was a member and active deacon of Victory Baptist Church. He was the son of the late, John Durwood and Minnie Smith Simmons. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Tony Simmons Stinson.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy Abbott Simmons; brother, Billy Ray (Theresa) Simmons; aunt, Marjorie Smith League; nephew, Kevin Ray (Liberty) Simmons; sister-in-love, Ginny (Bill) Coleman; nieces, Kensie (David) Seamster and Sarah Coleman; two great-nieces; three great-nephews; and god sons, Brian and Adam Dozier
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with a celebration of life service immediately following at 3 p.m. Sunday with Senior Pastor, Dr. Chuck Groover officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful cardiac ICU staff and nurses at St. Thomas Hospital Midtown for the extraordinary care they gave to Gene.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com