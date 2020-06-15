Simonsen, Wayne Hugh, 93, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 8, 2020.
Mr. Simonsen was retired from International Harvester. He was the son of the late, Albert Emanuel and Sarah Elizabeth Montgomery Simonsen. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jeanne Johnson Simonsen.
He is survived by:
Daughters – Gail (Scott) Torrence and Pamela (Albert) Greene
Grandchildren – Sarah Rink, Katherine Fiorianti, Lauren Faria
and Gregory Meyer
Great-grandchildren – Lucas Faria and Isla Faria
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
