Smedley William Lynn, age 81 of Mt. Juliet, TN (formerly of Hagerstown, MD) passed away August 17, 2021. An active member of the community and a charitable businessman, Mr. Lynn was the owner of the Burger Chef in Hagerstown, MD from 1970-1978 and was the owner of Atlantic Coast Charters for over 25 years. Preceded in death by parents, William & Jean Graham Lynn. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elvira Lynn; children, Dawn (Bill) Staudt and Thomas (Ulrike) Lynn; and grandchildren, Mio Lynn and Edita Lynn.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in his name to:
Nashville Cat Rescue at: https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=1j0j0clomy5npcS7dlGo1zKPwTjRZ3mc9ycA_K94XUWQpFmu9B_Sxxum0vrK_T_eyYZ6C9GhAMcMFnbm
or to the Humane Society of Washington County at https://www.hswcmd.org
or The Maryland Theatre at https://www.themarylandtheatre.com/ways-to-give
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.