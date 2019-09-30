SMSgt Camille Wall USAF (ret), age 60 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Saturday,
September 28, 2019. The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Danny Tomlinson, will be held
on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt.
Juliet. Interment will be on Wednesday, October 2, at 2 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State
Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 2, from 10 a.m. until service
time.
Mrs. Wall was born on June 24,1959 in Donelson, Tennessee to CMSgt William T. Brewington USAF (ret) and B. Jeanne Brewington. In addition to her parents, she is survived by loving husband of 34 years, SMSgt Al Wall USAF (ret); daughter, Bridget (Adam) Laney of Lebanon, Tennessee; step–son, Chad (Sherry) Wall of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; step–daughter, Kelly Watkins of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and honorary son, SMSgt John J. Garrett IV USAF of Warner Robbins, Georgia; grandchildren, Peyton Laney, Matt Laney, Jaxon Laney, Eve Wall Ahmon Watkins, Jr., Kolya Watkins, and Kya Watkins; and siblings, MSgt William T. Brewington, Jr. USAF (ret) of Columbia, Tennessee, Cheryl (Eddie) Evans of Donelson, Tennessee, Gayle Brewington of Donelson, Tennessee, and Lee (Debbie) Brewington of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
Camille retired with the United States Air Force after 25 years of service. She spent the last 13 years of her service in the Air Force working in Medical Recruiting. Mrs. Wall was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church in Gladeville, Tennessee. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister.
