Sonya Hudson McDonnell, age 54,passed peacefully from this world and entered her Heavenly home on September 5, 2019. The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Pastor David Fallin, will be held at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet (735 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122) on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the students and staff of MJCA (Mt. Juliet Christian Academy). The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, September 8 at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet from 2 until service time at 3 p.m.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 25 years, Jim McDonnell; her beautiful children, Sarah Catherine McDonnell and Samuel Christopher McDonnell; her sister, Rhonda (Mickey) Browning; and her brother, Darren Hudson. She also leaves behind a host of friends of all ages.
Sonya worked for Third National/SunTrust Bank for 25 years, where she eventually became the Branch Manager. She was a member of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet and was heavily involved with Mt. Juliet Christian Academy. She was a competitive game player and had a great sense of humor. Sonya was a beautiful, selfless, and loyal person, who cared about people more than her own self. She was courageous throughout her battle with cancer, and would pray for others, as she herself was suffering. Sonya never met a stranger and would make anyone feel welcomed and important. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend to all and adored her family and friends more than anything.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s Fine Arts Program.
