Stacey Anne Clawson, age 49, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on September 13th, 2021.
Stacey was born in Nashville, TN and spent most of her childhood living on Old Hickory Lake in Mount Juliet. She was a 1989 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School where she was active on the basketball and dance team. Stacey gained acceptance to Cumberland University where she studied before getting married in 1991 to the love of her life, Harold.
Harold and Stacey were blessed with two wonderful children, Christina and Aaron. Stacey was the matriarch of her family and her beautiful spirit was contagious to everyone she met. She was such a selfless person, often making sacrifices for those she loved. She enjoyed holidays and family gatherings more than anything, as she loved having everyone together under one roof. Stacey prided herself on being the best wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend to those who were lucky enough to cross her path. Words could never describe how much she is missed, but the impact she made on everyone she touched will live on through our hearts forever. Stacey was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Troutt Reynolds.
She is survived by: Father- Douglas Eugene Reynolds, Husband of 30 years– Harold Clawson, III, Son– Aaron Douglas Clawson, Daughter- Christina Marie Clawson and her fiancé, David Neil Harvieux, Brother– Paul Christopher Reynolds, Wilson- her Golden Doodle.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com