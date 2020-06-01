Stan Byrd, 77, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020.
The family will schedule a service at a later date.
He is survived by wife, Valerie Byrd; daughter, Caitlin (Spencer) Foote; step-children, Will (Rebecca) Wilson and Claire Wilson; grandchildren, Eleanor, Corinne, Silas, and one on the way; sisters, Peggy and Christa. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Stan Byrd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.