Stella Young Stafford, 89, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Earl Young and Bales Pete Stafford; parents, Radford and Mary Ramsey; daughter, Marilyn McCormick; grandchildren, Chris Reed and Billy Reed; brothers, Bea Ramsey and Junior Ramsey; and sisters, Clella Swack, Elise Cantrell, Della Boswell, and Zella Ramsey.
She is survived by her sons, Raymond "Darryl" (Pam) Young and Doug (Vivian) Young; stepson, David Stafford; daughter, Cathy McCourt; brothers, J.C. (Vicky) Ramsey and Ray (Ella) Ramsey; sisters, Alice (Bill) Cole, Marie (Jack) Greenwood, Rillie Hill, and Diane Ramsey; grandchildren, Holly (Keith) Taylor, Hope (Mike) Marra, Steven (Melanie) Young, Danny Ray (Bridgett) Clark, R.D. (Jeri Jo) Young, Jordan (Myriam) Young, Angie (Elaine) Young, Crystal (Chris) Toups, and Kaylin Young; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and special friend, Dianne Young.
Mrs. Stafford loved her family and taking trips to Gatlinburg and the Great Smokey Mountains. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Todd Elliott will officiate and interment will follow in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Chase Young, Corey Wright, Steven Young, Danny Clark, Jordan Young, R.D. Young, Braden Taylor, Keagan Clark, and Jacob Taylor.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com