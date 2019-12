Stella Young Stafford

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER... CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT AFFECTING SUMNER...TROUSDALE AND WILSON COUNTIES . WHILE WATER LEVELS ARE SLOWLY FALLING, HUNTERS POINT ON THE CUMBERLAND RIVER REMAINS IN ACTION STAGE THIS MORNING. LOOK FOR THE WATER LEVELS TO FALL BELOW ACTION STAGE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON OR EARLIER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 48.7 FEET AND SLOWLY FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 52.0 FEET. * ACTION STAGE IS 48.0 FEET. * AT 50.0 FEET...AGRICULTURAL LAND, RECREATION AREAS, BOAT LAUNCHES, AND MARINAS ALONG AND NEAR THE RIVER CONTINUE TO BE INUNDATED INCLUDING THE DRAKES CREEK AND ROCKLAND AREAS IN HENDERSONVILLE, PORTIONS OF OLD HICKORY, CEDAR CREEK IN MOUNT JULIET, AREAS NEAR LAGUARDO, STATION CAMP CREEK IN GALLATIN, BLEDSOE CREEK STATE PARK IN CASTALIAN SPRINGS, AND HUNTERS POINT IN LEBANON. * AT 48.0 FEET...AREAS ALONG THE RIVER BEGIN TO BE INUNDATED FROM BEASLEYS BEND IN WILSON COUNTY DOWNSTREAM TO OLD HICKORY DAM. THIS INCLUDES AGRICULTURAL LAND ADJACENT TO THE RIVER, RECREATION AREAS, BOAT LAUNCH AREAS, AND MARINAS IN HENDERSONVILLE, OLD HICKORY, MOUNT JULIET, LAUGUARDO, LEBANON, GALLATIN, AND CASTALIAN SPRINGS. &&