Stephen David Summers, 51, of Lebanon, TN, diedDecember 27, 2019.
Stephen was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. He was a forklift operator for CEVA Logistics and an avid UT and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He is survived by his parents, Ralph and Polly Summers; siblings, Mark (Julie) Summers, Amy (Lex) Conatser and Phil (Melissa) Summers; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Phillip Jenkins and Bryan LeMasters officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Michael Conatser, Hunter Batson, Will Summers, Ryan Summers, Jimmy Deatrick and Lane Wilson.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to New Leash On Life, 507 W. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to service time Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com