Stephen Earl Sullivan passed away on June 17, 2021 at age 25.
Stephen was born in Lebanon TN to Tammy Stansberry and Benny Sullivan. He loved being outdoors, enjoying nature, animals, and tinkering on cars. He was employed in a lumber yard.
Stephen is survived by his mother Tammy (John) Taylor, father Benny Sullivan, sisters Jessica Taylor and Britney Taylor, nieces and nephew Kaylie, Krimsyn, Destiny, and Michael, his Nana Dottie Kim, great-grandfather Haywood Norman, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Jimmy Stansberry, great-aunt Elizabeth Montgomery, and great-grandmother Janie May Norman.
No public services are scheduled.