Stephen Mark Phillips, age 65 of Colorado Springs, passed away January 23, 2021.
Steve was preceded in death by parents, George and Evelyn Phillips; and grandmother, Ethel Long Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Karen Phillips; children, Charisa Anderson, Miranda Hall, and Justin Phillips; sister, Jan Ferguson; stepfather, Bill MacEnulty; grandchildren, Brittney, Alicia, Selena, Jacob, Lucy, Taylor, LeighAnn, Ava, Hank and Daisy; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 30th from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.