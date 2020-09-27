Stephen Wilson Mitchell, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 23, 2020. Steve was a member of Victory Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a man of great faith and read his Bible through every year for 45 years. Steve was retired from Dupont and Bridgestone. After his retirement he worked for Bond Memorial Chapel. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards and games and watching movies, especially Westerns. Steve was the son of the late, Albert Wilson and Allie Frances Corley Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Ann Drayer.
He is survived by: wife of 56 years – Pat Mitchell; sons – Stephen Christopher (Leigh Ann) Mitchell, Michael Eric (Vicky) Mitchell and Dennis Patrick (Amy) Mitchell; brothers – Albert Thomas Mitchell and Charles Stanley Mitchell; grandchildren – Justyn Michael Mitchell, Autumn Michelle Mitchell, Morgan Spring Mitchell, Christopher Blake Mitchell, Michael Thomas Raines, Caden Michael Mitchell, Camryn Mae Mitchell and Casen Wilson Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be from 1–3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com