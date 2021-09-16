Mr. Steve Lynch age 63 of the LaGuardo Community in Wilson County, and former assistant Wilson County Road superintendent, died at 3:16 p.m. Sunday afternoon September 12, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he was being treated with Covid since July 28th.
Mr. Lynch was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services were conducted Wednesday afternoon September 15th at 3 p.m. Bro. Ronnie Banks, Bro. Kevin Blackburn and Bro. Richard Blackburn officiated and burial followed in the Gazebo section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
He was born Carl Stephenson Lynch in Lebanon and was one of seven children of Mrs. Oma Ritchie Hensley Lynch of Lebanon and the late Johnny Lester Lynch who died at the age of 76 in 1997.
Two sisters preceded him in death, Eld. Dorothy Louise Lynch Davis who died at the age of 73 on January 8, 2021 and Oma Jeanette Lynch Davis who died at the age of 34 in 1986. Mr. Lynch was also preceded in death by a brother, William Arthur “Billy” Lynch who died at the age of 77 on September 30, 2019.
On October 17, 1980 he was united in marriage at the Lynch family home in Lebanon to the former Barbara Ann Lynch, daughter of the late Luther and Rossie Lee Barrett Lynch.
Mr. Lynch just retired from the Wilson County Highway Department on December 31, 2020 where he had been employed for thirty three years and upon his retirement he was Assistant Superintendent, a position he had occupied for many years.
He was a member of the Emmanuel Church of Christ.
Surviving in addition to his wife of almost forty one years and his mother are three children, Johnny Bowles and wife Penny Jo Brooks Bowles of the Riddleton Community, Jennifer Dimeck and husband Norman of Arizona, Stephanie McMillian and husband Michael of the Pleasant Shade Community; three brothers, Johnny Lynch of Lebanon, Ronnie Lynch and wife Judith of the Popes Hill Community, Jimmy Lynch and wife Judy of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Cameron Holder, Paizley Hardwick, Angel Williams, Stephen McMillian, Nathanael McMillian and three great-grandchildren.