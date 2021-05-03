Steve “Smitty” Smith, age 57 of Mt. Juliet passed away April 30, 2021.
Smitty was preceded in death by parents, Jimmy & Ann Smith; grandparents, Hatton & Evelyn Lannom and Bill & Bobbi Gilbert; and nephew, Chance Alan Smith. He is survived by wife, Benita Harris; children, Branden Smith, Brooke Smith, Trey (fiancé, Brandi) Harris and Ben (fiancé, Savannah) Harris; brother, Ronnie (Jamie) Smith; grandchildren, Gabriel Harris, Brantley Harris and Marlow Harris; uncle & aunt, Bob & Diana Lannom; and nephews, Cody (Emily) Smith and Jordan (Kelsey) Smith.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 5th at 11:00 am at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Wayne Jamison officiating. Interment will follow the service at Ballentine Cemetery with family & friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer: Jordan Smith. Visitation with the family was Tuesday, May 4th from 2-8 pm and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, May 5th.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com