Steven Baines was born on Jan. 21, 1951 and passed away on June 9, 2020.
He is survived by brother Wayne Baines and sister Wanda Dotson, both of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harrison and Ella Baines, father Albert C. Baines, mother Myra Elizabeth Burke, and sister Judy Baines Patterson. He will be missed and remembered fondly by his family members and all who knew him.
Mr. Baines previously worked with the State of Tennessee and WEMA of Lebanon, Tennessee. He was a patient and resident for the past couple of years at Quality Care and Rehab. His remains were donated to Restore Life USA for scientific, educational research and cremation.
The family extends gratitude to all his friends and those who cared for Steve during his time with us.