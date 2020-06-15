Steven Grady "Pinky" Dillard, 65, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ephrim Grady Dillard & Emma Lou Dockins
Dillard; sister, Cathy Dillard; brother, Curtis Dillard; 1/2 brother, Ed
Mason. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Sherald Reeves Dillard; son, Chad
(Courtney) Dillard; sister, Barbara Davies; grandsons, Hudson Dillard &
Avery Dillard.
Mr. Dillard worked as a self-employed painter for 30 years.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, June 15th, 4-7 p.m.
in the Christian Life Chapel (105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, Tn 37087).
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.
To send flowers to the family of Steven Dillard, please visit Tribute Store.