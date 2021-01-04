Steven Harvey Stepaniak, age 70 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 2, 2021.
Steve was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a volunteer with the Community Service Officer Program and an Investigative Administrative Assistant with the Mt. Juliet Police Department. Before becoming an employee of Mt. Juliet Police Department, he volunteered through the Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni program and was honored as Civilian of the Year in 2019. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Donald Stepaniak.
He is survived by: wife of 48 years – Chris Stepaniak; mother – Delores Stepaniak; son – Lance Stepaniak; daughter – Melissa (Justin) McHone; brothers – Kurt (Tina) Stepaniak and Donnie (Delene) Stepaniak; sister – Jolie (Andrew) Stepaniak; grandchildren – Tyler (Alexis Greer), Jimmy, Isabel and Delaney; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Middle and East Tennessee C.O.P.S., A Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors at https://www.middleandeasttncops.org/
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com