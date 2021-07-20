Steven Michael Ingram, age 45 of Murfreesboro, TN, died July 15, 2021.
Mike was born in Germany. He was a graduate of McGavock High School and would go on to play football for MTSU. He was a lover of animals, especially horses.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Steven Lewis Ingram; grandfather, Orvie Lee; grandmother, Katherine Perdue; grandfather, John Ingram and grandmother, Sarah Ingram.
He is survived by: Son – Zalen Ingram and his mother, Erin Weist, Mother – Sharon Perdue, Stepfather – Frankie Perdue, Brother – A.J. Ingram, Grandmother – Littera Lee, several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paws Angels Dog Rescue Cascade Vet - 931-389-0412 Cash App - puppydawh5150 Venmo - pawsangels-dogrescue Paypal - pawsangelsdogrescue@gmail.com Mailing Address - 87 Vanden Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.