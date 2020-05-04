Steven Owen Davis (Steve), 62, of Nashville, GA passed away on April 5, 2020.
Steve was the owner of Davis Painting. He loved his family, music and spending time in his band room playing his guitars and practicing with his band.
He is survived by the loves of his life, daughter Stephanie Davis, grandson Christopher Dempsey and granddaughter Brooke-Lynn Dempsey all of Nashville, GA.
He is also survived by his brother Donnie Davis (Marty) of Raleigh, NC. Sisters Judy Davis (Jimmy) of Watertown, TN and Sherrie Arthur (Rodney) of Lebanon, TN. Nephews Jeremy Craighead, Nick Thomas, Rodney Arthur, Tyler Riggs, Daniel Arthur and Matthew Davis. Nieces Sarah Davis and Kendall Riggs. And special friend and mother of his child, Margaret Smith of Destin, Fl.
He was preceded in death by his father George Davis, mother Martha Davis McMillen, sister Marlene Riggs and his sidekick and companion, his beloved dog, Lexie.
A private celebration of life was held by the family.