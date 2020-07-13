Steven “Steve” Vailes, 62, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15th, 2020.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11th, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 11th from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Born on Thursday, May 22nd, 1958 in Nashville, Tennessee, Steven Daryl Vailes was born unto the union of Patsy “Pat” Nelson Vailes and the late Howard Vailes. In addition to his mother, he is survived by loving wife of 19 years, Jill Vailes; children, Kellye (David) Murray, Chuck Whitaker, and Ashlye (Alan Bullington) Vailes; sisters, Karen (Jack) Myatt and Cheryl (Tony) Miller; niece, Julie York; nephew, Jesse Davis; great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Steve worked as an aircraft assembler and was employed with Triumph Group in Nashville, Tennessee for 38 years where he was well-loved by his coworkers that became his second family. He was an avid Tennessee Titans and longtime University of Tennessee Volunteers fan. Steve will forever be remembered by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to Heimerdinger Foundation (4004 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.