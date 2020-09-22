Steven William Hicks, born in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at the age of 69. The Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26th from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, September 27th from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ben W. and Agnes (Jarrell) Hicks. He is survived by partner of 23 years, Kathy Ross; son, Jason (Ashley) Hicks; daughter, Holly (Anthony) Trepka; twin brother, Vince (Christi) Hicks; sisters, Susan (Donny) Dowlen and Emily (Walt) Winesburg; and 9 grandchildren. He was lovingly referred to as “Paw Paw” by Avery and Alanna Hicks, Teddy and Daisy Trepka, and Makenna, Nicole, and Missy Ross and known as “Uncle Steve” by Russ Hicks, Stacey White, Leslie Strange, and Ashley Smith.
Steve attended Central High School and Belmont College. He served in the United States Army from 1971-1973. He retired from CSX Railroad after 37 years having worked in Radnor Yard and Jacksonville, Florida. Retirement gave him more time to play golf, see childhood friends, cheer on the VOLS, and love on his grandbabies every chance he could.
Steve was one of a kind. He never met a stranger. He always made everyone feel welcome and part of the family.
