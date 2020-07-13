Strader, Donna Jean, 60, of Lebanon, TN, diedJuly 8, 2020.
Donna was born in Indiana but was raised in Mt. Juliet, TN. She was a 1977 graduate of Friendship Christian Academy. Donna was an electrician. She was a member of I.B.E.W Local #429 and retired from TVA. Donna was the daughter of the late, Don B. and Annie Eddins Strader. She was also preceded in death by her biological father, Frederick R. Jackson of Delaware and her brother, Marc Strader.
She is survived by:
Daughters – Robin Starr Strader (Steve) Carr and
Shannon Strader Hoyt and BooBoo
Brothers – Michael (Janelle) Strader, Matthew Strader and
Mechelle (Scott) Whittaker
Grandchildren – Cameron Carr, Willie Hoyt, and Madalyn Carr
Several nieces and nephews
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or New Leash on Life, 507 W. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad, and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com