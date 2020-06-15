Stroupe, David Marshall, 88, a native of Gaffney, SC and a residentof Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJune 5, 2020.
Mr. Stroupe was a member of First Baptist Church in North Augusta, SC and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was the son of the late, Wood Moore and Minnie McCullough Stroupe. Mr. Stroup was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Kennedy Darwin Stroupe and his second wife, Weese McKnight Burton Stroupe.
He was also preceded in death by his children, Edward (Edith) Darwin and Janice Burton (Keith) Holland and his brother, Wilton Stroupe.
He is survived by:
Step-son – Jerry (Sherry) Darwin of Gaffney, SC
Step-son-in-law – Michael Lee ( Laurie)Burton of Arkansas
Step-daughter-in-law – Edith Darwin of Gaffney, SC
Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Gardens in Gaffney, SC with Rev. Tommy Wright officiating.
For those who desire, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta, SC 29841 (Please note, “In Memory of David Stroupe”) or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad, and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com