Stuart Moulton Vaughan, III, 46, a resident of Gallatin, TN, passed away on Mar. 27, 2020.
Stuart is survived by his sister, Jennifer Vaughan Stauffer; his brother-in-law, David Thomas Stauffer; and his two nieces, Mary Stuart Stauffer and Margaret Porter Stauffer. He is predeceased by his father, Stuart Moulton Vaughan, Jr., and his mother, Sara Ferguson Vaughan.
Stuart was born on Sept. 26, 1973 in Lexington, KY to Stuart and Sara Vaughan. He graduated in 1999 from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science in Textile Designs. He worked for a brief period of time in sales for SAVIIS communications in Washington, D.C. Where he lived his best life, though, was when he moved to St. John, USVI, where he bartended at Chloe’s and the Beach Bar. Stuart loved his family and his dog. He will be remembered for his smile that could light up a room and for his fun-loving personality.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Country K9,116 Rocky Road,Lebanon TN 37087. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.