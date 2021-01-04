Sue Ann Russell, age 89 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 4, 2021.
Mrs. Russell was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. She served as the Welcome Wagon hostess for the Priest Lake area for a number of years. Mrs. Russell retired from American General Life Insurance Company. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, listening to piano music, cooking and entertaining. Her greatest enjoyment came from her grandchildren. Mrs. Russell was the daughter of the late William Walter McGlothlin and Willie Ann Bernard McGlothlin. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Willard Russell and 7 siblings.
She is survived by: son – Jeff Russell; daughter – Terri (Tim) Thompson; sister – Cora Lee Orvis; grandchildren – Melissa Russell (Albert) Morales, Crystal Russell (Jeremy) Gallaher, Jeffrey Russell, Jr., Timothy Thompson, II and Taylor (Mark) Brantley; great-grandchildren – Adriana, Alyssa, Alberto, Addison, Briana, Natalie and Ali; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 120 2nd Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37201.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com