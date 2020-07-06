Miss Sue Hamblen, 78, of Lebanon passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
She was born in Wilson County, TN, Sunday, January 4, 1942, daughter of the late William Benson Hamblen Sr. and Betty Smith Hamblen. She was a 1961 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She retired from the State of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by sister, Anita Gail Hamblen; two brothers: William Benson Hamblen Jr. and Bob Richard Hamblen.
She is survived by two sisters: Nell Stephens, Dell Gibson; two brothers: James (Patty) Hamblen, Charles “Casey” Hamblen; sister-in-law, Mary Hamblen.
Family and friends will assemble at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. for graveside services with Bro. Chuck Groover officiating. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements.