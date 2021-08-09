Sue Woodard passed away on August 7, 2021 at age 76.
Viola Sue Vibbart Woodard was born in Indianapolis IN to Elizabeth Balding and Wade Vibbart. She was a Salon manager. Sue enjoyed shopping, dancing, collecting records and listening to music. Ms. Woodard is survived by children Donny (Lori) Woodard, Shelly (Mike) Baker, and Danny (Libby) Woodard, grandchildren Cade Baker, Madisen Wells, Miles Woodard, Tyler Woodard, Amber Woodard, and Trey Woodard, great-grandchildren Max Woodard, Ruby Woodard, Mason Woodard, Charlotte McKee, and Lilly Jo Robertson, siblings Jannie (Harold) Speak, James York, and Benny (Debbie) Vibbert, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son Davy Woodard, mother Elizabeth Cortez, father Wade Vibbart, and siblings Ester Vibbart, Jenneta Vibbart, and Fred Vibbart.
The Graveside Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Cedar Grove Cemetery.