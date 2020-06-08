Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A few isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.