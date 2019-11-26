Syble Jewel Binkley, 80, passed away on November 23, 2019.
The Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the First Baptist Church (227 E. Main St.), Lebanon TN, following visitation from 9 a.m. until the service.
Mrs. Binkley was the devoted wife of Metro Firefighter Richard Binkley. She worked as a CNA for McKendree Manor. She loved her family, her poodles, and Christmas angels.
Mrs. Binkley is survived by her loving husband of 48 years; children: Jimmie Haynes, Dimple (Bobby) Crook, Katherine Mosley, Roger (Debbie) Haynes, Carol (Karl) Worthington, and Garry Haynes; brother, Aaron (Debbie) Rittenberry; sister, Rosie Durham; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents, Alice Jewel Whitehead and William Joe Rittenberry; sisters, Ruth Dickens and Joann Franks; brother, Gerald Rittenberry; and granddaughter, Tiffany Markham.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.