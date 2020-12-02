Sylvia Nichols Jones passed away on December 1, 2020 at age 70.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Jones was born in Madison TN to Helen Ferguson and Bill Nichols. She worked in the Safety Program at EI DuPont and was a member of the Friendship Community Church. She loved to travel, especially cruises, and be with her family.
Mrs. Jones is survived by husband Randall Jones, children Stacy Powers and Chris (Mandy) Jones, and grandchildren Cade Powers, Reid Powers, Hutton Jones, and Colton Jones, siblings Sheila (Chris) Smith and Sherry (Allan) Dunkerley, nephews Jason Erwin and Ryan (Nicole) Erwin, cousin Don (Kacey) Ferguson and numerous other cousins. She is preceded in death by parents Bill Nichols and Helen Walker.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.