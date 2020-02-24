Sylvia Olga Miron, 88,passed away peacefully on Friday night, Feb. 21, 2020.
There will be no services scheduled.
She is survived by her sons, Ralph Michael Miron, Chris Clair Miron, and Paul John Miron; and grandchildren, Crystal Anderson, Chase Christopher Miron, Miranda Miron, Caliope Miron, Lyrica Miron, Michael Allan Miron, and Mackenzie Ann Miron.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey Joseph Miron and Mark Allan Miron; daughter, Sandra Rose Miron; husband, Walter Joseph Miron; sister, Valeria Norus; and parents, Nicholas and Cassandra Rose Frank.
The family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to help with expenses. You can make a contribution by mail, phone, or visiting the funeral home.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet
C/O Sylvia Olga Miron
2229 N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.