Sylvia Pearlene Cook, 73, passed away on October 23, 2019.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Gordon Lee, is 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Church of God Worship and Ministry Center. Interment in Plainview Cemetery, Sparta TN. Pallbearers are Jonathan Cook, Stephen Cook, Eric Cook, Darren Cook, Darrell Cook, and Jai Dodson. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations: Church of God Worship and Ministry Center.
Mrs. Cook was a retired manager at Old Hickory Credit Union and a member of the Church of God. She attended the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School. She is survived by children: Darren (Janice) Cook, Dana (David) Spence, and Darrell (Tiffany) Cook; siblings: Judy (Morgan) Anderson, Mickey Dodson, and Kathy (Lawrence) Glenn; grandchildren: Jonathan Cook, Stephen Cook, Eric Cook, Jessica (Kody) Scruggs, Emily Spence, and Audrey Spence; great-grandchildren: Ellie Cook, Iliza Jane Scruggs, and Kori Scruggs, in laws: Barbara Dodson, Marsha Webb, Jo Dodson, James (Faye) Cook, Archie (Macie) Cook, Kevin (Lisa) Cook and Nancy (John) Gann and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband of 41 years, Carman Cook; parents, Arlis and Mary VanWinkle Dodson; and brothers, Hugh and Phil Dodson. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.