Tammy Jo Stout Locke, age 51, of Hermitage, TN, diedAugust 24, 2020. Tammy was an employee of FedEx and a cat lover. She was the daughter of the late, Claude “Hoot” Stout and Kathy Eakin.
She is survived by: siblings – Missy (Joel) Thrash, Jeffrey Lee Stout, Elaine (Ibraham) Karamustafic, Tanya Eakin, Shona Brunotts and Tiwasha Story; aunt – Joyce (Chris) Murray; nieces – Brandi Griggs, Lexi Stout, Caydence Stout and Montana Thrash; and great-nephew – Lenox James Paul Jones.
Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Tammy from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to New Leash on Life, 507 Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com