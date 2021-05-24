Tammy Lynn Stabbs, age 54 of Hermitage, Tennessee passed away on May 17, 2021.
Tammy was preceded in death by mother, Sandra Gale Richardson; and step-father, TV Bill Delaune.
She is survived by son, Zackary L. Stabbs; daughters, Zoey L. Stabbs; and Shelley Stabbs; sister, Tracy (Dallas) Porter Sessoms; step-brother, Chris Delaune; step sister, Stacey Delaune; and grandchildren, James Hamm; Jackson Burton; River Snow Mears; and Vayda Rose Stabbs.
A Visitation was Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 2-5 PM at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. There will be no service held at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.