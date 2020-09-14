Tammy Renee Brown, age 51 of Lebanon, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
Tammy is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Pete & Louise Taylor; stepfather, Ray Nixon; and uncles, Harold Taylor and William (Maybelle) Taylor. She is survived by her loving husband, Charlie Brown; mother, Shirley Taylor; daughters, Heather Brown and Megan (Charles) Malone; son, Austin Brown; sisters, Kim (Steve) Goolsby and Teresa (Raymond) Lago; aunt, Margie Taylor as well as numerous cousins and other loving family members. Tammy, who was born and raised in Lebanon, served as a special needs assistant and bus driver (bus #1539) for the Wilson County School System. She loved cheering on the Pittsburg Steelers, as well as listening to music and dancing.
Visitation for Mrs. Brown will be held Thursday, September 10th from 1-4 P.M. at College Hills Church of Christ, with a service to follow at 4 P.M. Dr. Kevin Owen will officiate the service, with interment following at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Ledbetter, Charles Malone, Victor Nixon, Donald Haddock, Marty Taylor, Terry Taylor, and Kenneth Gilley. The Hope, Joy, Light Women's Cancer Support Group will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Sherry's Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.