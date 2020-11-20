Tammy Steele, age 58 of Hermitage, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Chuck Groover, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Eric Smith, Tim McDonald, Erik Kinard, Brooks Pinson, Jarrod Magouirk, and David Steele serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Hatcher, Allen Yelton, Don Tardiff, and Michael Deming. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 20th from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 21st from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.
Tammy Louise Foster was born on Wednesday, June 20th, 1962 in Nashville, Tennessee to Bobby Foster and the late Mary Lou Foster. Tammy adored her grandchildren, Hallmark Christmas movies, sweet tea, and collecting Snowbabies.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by nephew, Grant Frederick Brace; father and mother in-law, John and Dorothy Steele, Sr. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, John B. Steele, Jr.; children, Amanda Steele, Bailey (Robert) Wardlaw, and Dalton Steele; grandchildren, Allie, Gracie, Addie, Payton, Brantley, Brylee, and Lexi; father, Bobby Foster; sister, Jackie (Kyle) Brace; brother-in-law, David (Dawn) Steele; niece, Kaylee (Sam) Wagnon.
